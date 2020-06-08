Voting by Mail to Increase Voter Turnout

Certain things are changing all the time due to the coronavirus pandemic and some for the better.

We're now able to dine at restaurants as long as everyone follows safety guidelines. Next week, hair salons and nail salons will begin to open as well.

And what about down the road when it's time to cast your vote on Election Day?

According to the Lansing State Journal, removing barriers to voting absentee allows more people to vote in the manner most convenient for them.

More absentee voting means shorter lines at clerks offices and polling sites on Election Day.

So what's the best way to vote during an upcoming election?

The ability to vote early and from the safety of home have become even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we saw in the May 5 elections that more people from Michigan are choosing these actions.

They expect to see record numbers of absent voter ballots cast in the August primary and November general elections.

Voters Not Politicians believes mailing ballots automatically to every registered voter does the most to protect people's lives during the pandemic.

Here's more important information to pass along as well, thanks to the Lansing State Journal:

The Michigan constitution requires voters who register in the 14 days leading up to an election must do so in person at their clerk's office.

And some voters will still need or want to vote in person because they have recently moved, require assistance when voting, or for many other reasons.