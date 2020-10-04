Voting Precincts In Battle Creek Remain Unchanged

The City of Battle Creek is alerting citizens, in precincts 15 & 17, their votes will be taken at Battle Creek Community Church, for the November 3rd election.

Jessica VanderKolk, communications manager for the City of Battle Creek, said in a press release that a circuit board had been damaged during a storm, in June, affecting an elevator in the church. Election law requires all polling locations to be accessible to those who might require an elevator’s use to use the polling place. Because of this, officials were unsure if the church would be available in November, so an alternative site was selected.

Repairs were completed successfully and voting will remain at the regular location at Battle Creek Community Church.