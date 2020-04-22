MICHIGAN GHOST TOWN: Walburg, in Alpena County

This little blurb of a community once called Walburg is in Wilson Township, Alpena County, located at the intersection of Dege & Wolf Creek roads.

Walburg's main purpose was as a post office in the township. Louis List became the first postmaster on Feb. 18, 1902, succeeded by Anna Binchus. By 1918, the post office had been closed down.

At its peak, Walburg had a blacksmith, church, flour mill, general store, schoolhouses, and wagon shop, along with a few other buildings...but you'd never know it. Driving through this intersection, the only things that are left to give it away is the church, just north of the intersection on the west side of the road, and an old mill on the corner.

Not much else to see, but it adds another piece to Michigan's history.