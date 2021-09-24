Empty the Shelters Event Happening at 11 West Michigan Locations

Currently, animal shelters across Michigan are experiencing an overwhelming influx of animals to the point where some are having to turn animals away because they simply do not have room.

In an effort to provide relief for the shelters and to find animals their forever homes, the Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting a national adoption event involving over 180 shelters. In West Michigan alone there are 11 shelters that will be participating.

Get our free mobile app

Through the Bissell Pet Foundation, participating shelters will be able to offer adoption fees at $25 or less from October 4th - October 10th.

If you've been considering adopting a new pet here are the local shelters participating in the Empty the Shelters event according to the Bissell Pet Foundation,

Keep in mind, many of these shelters will require you to fill out an application for adoption. Some may require those applications to be filled out prior to your visit during the Empty the Shelters event. Make sure to inquire with your local shelter to gather more information on what's required from you before pet adoptions can proceed.

Once again, the Bissell Foundation's Empty the Shelter event is happening on October 4th - October 10th at participating shelters. See the full list of shelters participating across America here.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.