What is Michigan’s Favorite Classic Video Game Character?

Who doesn't like classic video games? Draining away my summers in front of a screen with a controller in hand was bliss for me. Heck, it really still is.

From time to time, I'll find a way to play some older Mario games or Pokemon, especially with my kids' growing interest. When it comes to the classic, 2D era of video game mascots, you really can't go wrong. So many of these games stand the true test of time that even great games from 2005 can't.

For me, nothing beats Pokemon. While there isn't one true mascot, even if Pikachu technically plays the role, Pokemon is what got me into the style of video games I love today, story-based role-playing games.

Pokemon not having a true mascot did keep it from being one of America's favorite 2D classic games or characters, though. Those honors go to Super Mario Bros., Geometry Dash, Tetris, Pac-Man and Sonic the Hedgehog.

So which one is Michigan's favorite? According to Invisible Game, Michiganders' love for blue extends into the gaming world as well. Sonic the Hedgehog is Michigan's favorite classic, 2D video game character.

Sonic, with over 760,000 monthly searches, is America's favorite 2D video game mascot as well. Invisible Game's research says that nearly half the country, 24 states total, have Sonic the Hedgehog as their favorite classic video game.

Sonic, of course, has had tremendous success with its film series in recent years. In fact, Michigan's own, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, is the voice actor for Sonic's trusty sidekick Tails.

Michigan contributes roughly 20,642 of those searches per year.

