Most people know that there are 11,000 inland lakes in Michigan. We all love boating, swimming, kayaking, and even fishing. But the question is, where are the best inland lakes in Michigan?

Well first of all, this is a loaded question and it all depends on where you live here in Michigan. Have I personally been to a hundred Michigan lakes, absolutely not.

I found this wonderful article online from michigan.org telling us all about 14 inland lakes in Michigan. I picked out a few of my favorites from the article to pass along to you.

1. Torch Lake. This has to be one of the most beautiful lakes you will ever see. It's crystal clear in so many spots and if you enjoy sand bars, Torch Lake has several. I took my wife and kids their about five years ago. We rented a boat and enjoyed tubing, swimming, and all kinds of water fun.

2. Higgins Lake. Even though I've never been to Higgins Lake, I've heard so many great things about this Michigan inland lake. What I hear the most is that it's deep and crystal clear. So clear that you can walk out over half a mile and see nothing but sand under your feet.

3. Gull Lake. Here's another very nice Michigan inland lake. My mom used to take all the kids and cousins to this well known lake. We would have family barbeques and just spend all day in the water throwing around frisbees, beach balls, and even try to build sand castles.

4. Silver Lake. Another one of my favorites. I love this lake not only because of the lake, you can have a blast on the dunes at Silver Lake too. You'll definitely want to rent a pontoon or a speed boat to really enjoy one of the best inland lakes in Michigan.