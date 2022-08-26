Where Can I Go for Labor Day in Michigan?

One of the biggest Labor Day events is the ever so popular Mackinac Bridge Walk. And it takes place on Monday, Labor Day, September 5, 2022.

This is the only time of the year where you and your family can actually walk across the entire beautiful Mackinac Bridge.

It certainly is a sight to see. The Mackinac Bridge is five miles long and you'll get the best view of the Straits of Mackinac.

There is so much to see and do in Michigan on Labor Day weekend, which takes place September 3-5.

We're talking about festivals, events, music, parades, and so much more to celebrate the end of summer.

For example, courtesy of travel-mi.com:

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival, September 3-4, 2022, 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Adado Riverfront Park, Downtown Lansing. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival features a main stage with musical acts from all genres, live entertainment, pro wrestling, kids zone, a game trailer, give-aways, VIP beer and wine refreshment tent, a chicken wing eating contest and more. Awesome labor day events in Michigan!

You'll find me in downtown Lansing participating in the chicken wing eating contest.

So many countless things to do in Michigan this up and coming Labor Day weekend. What about the Michigan State Fair in Novi? This event takes place September 1-5 and features a carnival midway, livestock exhibits, beer garden, and vendor booths.

What about the Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats? This event takes place in downtown Royal Oak September 2-5 and features 200 musical acts, art, food, and much more.

If you want to head north all the way up to beautiful Torch Lake, you'll enjoy the Labor Day Art & Crafts show in Alden Depot Park & Museum September 3-5.

There's never a dull moment in Michigan when it comes to celebrating the long awaited Labor Day Weekend. Everything you need to know and where to go is right here at travel-mi.com.