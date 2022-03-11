The Rules Are Changing: Where Can You Smoke Pot (Legally) In Michigan?

You've probably caught a whiff of what smelled like a skunk while driving on 96, but you're also well aware that it's not legal to smoke marijuana in a moving vehicle in the state of Michigan.

However, there are several cities and areas throughout the state that are currently looking to change the rules on when and how you can consume Marijuana.

The general rules when it comes to marijuana consumption in the state of Michigan are pretty simple. According to the law: Smoking, including marijuana smoking, is prohibited in restaurants and other public buildings. You can use in your own home or in the residence of family and friends, as long as you have permission from the occupant, landlord, and property owner. However, consumption outdoors, in a public place, or in a vehicle are forbidden.

But some cities in Michigan are now looking to find reasons to allow smoking in select other spaces on a case by case basis.

The city of Muskegon is currently looking into allowing Marijuana at certain sports and expo venues in the city, on an event by event basis if a permit is obtained. (This means, if you were to go see a Lumberjacks Hockey game, they could have a Marijuana themed night but it wouldn't be an every game rule.)

While over in Troy, they are in the process of opening Michigan's very first Marijuana Lounge, which would allow patients to purchase and then immediately consume their product on site. It was also announced last summer that a house next to Liberty Ann Arbor, will be converted into a consumption lounge. However, it has yet to open and has no date lined up as of now.

So no, you can't take your dog on a walk and smoke. But, within the next year or so, who knows... Maybe they'll have a dog park that's like one of those dog bars? (okay, it's probably going to be awhile for that, too.)