2022 Marijuana Revenue Is Rolling Into Southwest Michigan

The Michigan Department of Treasury has just released the numbers on the amount of money that Southwest Michigan communities have received from tax revenue on marijuana sales.

Over the next few days payments will trickle out to 81 cities, 26 villages, 53 townships, and 64 counties throughout the mitten. According to a release from the treasury, this means each eligible municipality and county will receive more than $51,800 for every licensed retail store and micro business located within its jurisdiction. That’s a lot of green, for a lot of green.

The grand total in funds collected by the Michigan Department of Treasury, for the fiscal year of 2022, is $59.5 million. On top of that, another $69.4 million was sent to the School Aid Fund for K-12 education.

The Michigan Transportation Fund wasn’t left out of the money grab. They received $69.4 million. Does this mean that the transportation fund will use the funds to fill “potholes” that plague Michigan roadways? It only seems right.

So, you may be wondering, if this amount of cash is padding the pockets of participating communities, just how much money is being spent on the consumption of weed? The amount is somewhat staggering.

In total, more than $1.8 billion in adult-use marijuana sales was reported for Fiscal Year 2022.

So, now the big question,

How much money is my town getting from the smiling faces leaving the local marijuana dispensary?”

Michigan Payments Of Marijuana Revenues Collected in Fiscal Year 2022

Allegan County

Allegan County had a total of 8 licenses and received $414,729.68.

Fennville- 1 license- $51,841.21

Douglas Village- 2 licenses- 103,682.42

Saugatuck- 2 licenses- $103,682.42

Allegan- 3 licenses- $155,523.63

Van Buren County

Van Buren County had a total of 13 licenses and received $673,935.73.

Almena Township- 1 license- $51,841.21

Breedsville- 1 license- $51,841.21

Bangor- 2 licenses- $103,682.42

Decatur- 2 licenses- $103,682.42

Hartford- 2 licenses- $103,682.42

Lawrence- 2 licenses- $103,682.

Paw Paw- 3 licenses- $155,523.63

Calhoun County

Calhoun County had a total of 26 licenses and received $1,347,871.46.

Tekonsha- 1 license- $51,841.21

Springfield- 1 license- $51,841.21

Bedford Township- 2 licenses- 103,682.42

Battle Creek- 10 licenses- $518,412.10

Emmett Township- 12 licenses- $622,094.52

Kalamazoo County

Kalamazoo County had a total of 30 licenses and received $1,555,236.30.

Kalamazoo Township- 4 licenses- $207,364.84

Portage- 9 licenses- $466,570.89

Kalamazoo- 17 licenses- $881,300.57