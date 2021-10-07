Where Fall Colors Are Currently Peaking in Michigan

When it comes to fall, the vibrant colors of Michigan are starting to come alive. My most recent post was about taking a trip to the Upper Peninsula to see the most incredible fall colors.

Not only did I mention the Upper Peninsula, I also mentioned Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore as a wonderful destination for fall colors.

So now that we're into the second weekend of October, we thought it would be nice to inform our readers about where colors are currently peaking in Michigan.

According to mlive.com:

Peak fall color is occurring right now across most of the inland areas of the Upper Peninsula. In the past week, the peak color has crept from the western and central U.P. into the eastern U.P., but only at the inland areas. The shoreline areas of the western U.P are peaking, but the eastern shorelines are just getting color.

We do know that there are several spots with good fall color in the lower Peninsula of Michigan.

Right now the Gaylord area, along with the Petoskey area and Charlevoix County are really good destinations for incredible views. Some of these Michigan areas are at 40% peak color and soon to be on their way to over 90%.

The one thing I wish I could do is rent an airplane or a helicopter and spend at least 2 to 3 hours flying from the Lower Peninsula to the Upper Peninsula to witness what I would consider pure Michigan beauty.

Let's take a look at a video of a man in an airplane on his way to Mio Michigan enjoying the Michigan fall colors from high above.

