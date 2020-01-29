Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Davey Crockett

We met Davey Crockett today. He might not be "king of the wild frontier", but he sure is a nice dog! Davey Crockett came to the Battle Creek Humane Society Shelter from Texas. He was literally out of time, when a rescuer took him home and called Battle Creek to see if he might find a home here for a while. So, unlike his namesake, he 's a survivor and made it out of Texas!

Davey's name was "Crickett", but some felt that was kind of a girl-dog name, so "Crickett" got changed to "Crockett."

Davey is a PBD (plain brown dog) breed, although he may have some beagle, and who knows what else in him. He loves to play, and, while he chases cats, he doesn't seem to dislike them.

He's about 33 pounds right now, and is about 6 months old. He'll probably get to about 45 pounds when full grown.

If you'd like to meet him, just go to the Humane Society web page and download an adoption form!

It's another "Pints for Paws" this Tuesday at the Griffin Grill and Pub from 5:30pm-8:30pm in downtown Battle Creek. A portion of the profits from every pint goes to help out the shelter, or you can bring stuff that they need.

Bleach

Paper Towels

Liquid Laundry Detergent

Hard dog toys