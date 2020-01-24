Wine and Food Pairing is Back at Wine Not 2020

Here are the details on the highly anticipated return of the wine and food pairing sessions.

The 6th Annual Wine Not Winter Wine Festival presented by Firekeepers Casino Hotel will likely be the biggest one yet. We've moved Wine Not to a new venue to make it even bigger. This year you'll be "sampling" wine at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Kalamazoo Conference Center.

Another reason this year will be bigger than ever? The Wine and Food Pairing Sessions will be making their return to the Wine Not itinerary thanks to our sponsor Henderson Castle.

Details:

• Pairing is FREE for ticket holders

• 3 sessions will be available for attendees to sign up for. This is first come first serve

• Session times will be 5:15pm, 6:15pm, and 7:15pm

• Only 40 attendees will be allowed per session

• During each session you will get to taste 3 wines selected by Henderson Castle and 3 small samples of food, picked by Henderson Castle.

How to sign up: There will be a booth in the lobby of the conference center during the event where you will be able to sign up. Once the list is full we cannot accept extra attendees.

The pairing will be located inside the Delta Hotels Meeting Room inside the hotel located next to the restaurant.

This even has sold out in advance every single year. This year will be no different. Get your Wine Not 2020 tickets right now by clicking here.

Wine Not

Saturday, Feb 15th 2020 from 5-8 PM

Delta Hotels by Mariott Conference Center

2747 S. 11th Street,

Kalamazoo, MI 490009