Woman Sets Fires Inside Kalamazoo Walmart

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputies report an arrest following deliberately set fires inside a Walmart store on Kalamazoo’s east side. Several fires were started inside the store around 5:30 Monday evening. Employees were able to put all of them out with hand extinguishers. There was little resulting damage. No store customers are reported hurt. Arriving responders found a light haze inside the store.

Firefighters assisted clearing the air in the building while deputies were able to track down the female suspect from information provided by store security. The unidentified suspect is facing theft and arson charges. The Sheriff's Department may release more information on the case later today.