Would Be Thief Foiled in Rural Pennfield

A Battle Creek man was arrested on multiple charges last night after authorities say he tried to break into a home in Pennfield.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies got a call at 11:45pm on Friday night about a vehicle sliding off Pine Lake Road near Crase Road.

Deputies were told that the male driver ran off into the woods. Further investigation led them to believe that the driver had attempted to force himself into a nearby home, and assaulted the homeowner before running away.

A K-9 was brought in to track the suspect, and the Sheriff’s office says they found him trying to break into a nearby building. The 32-year-old Battle Creek man was then taken into custody and brought to the Calhoun County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including home invasion, attempted breaking and entering, resisting police, and driving while intoxicated.