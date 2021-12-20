Here’s Your Chance to Own a Quaint Piece of History in Paw Paw

If you're someone who appreciates the history of a place, this home in Paw Paw could be the perfect purchase for you.

Aptly named Yesteryear, this home, located at 43799 60th Ave. in Paw Paw, was established in 1890 as a bed and breakfast and operated as such for several years. It sits on 15 acres of land and is surrounded by woods and vineyards and is a short walk from Lake Cora. It's currently listed for $715,000.

The two-story home includes:

4 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

3 car garage with studio apartment

2 car garage with shed

See the full list of features on Zillow.

Listed by Pamela K Lombard of Chuck Jaqua, REALTOR, the home is being sold as a turnkey. Meaning, the home's furnishings will remain in place. As well, according to the Zillow listing, marketing has been established for the new owners to take over. You can contact the realtor at 269-381-7653.

For now, let's take a virtual tour of this historical Yesteryear B&B in Paw Paw:

The property listing suggests that this space can be used for events, weddings, and much more. Looking for a property that doesn't require running a business? Check out this picturesque home for sale in Portage:

