Yooper Accent is One of the Toughest for Alexa to Understand

Sometimes, getting Amazon's digital assistant to respond can be a challenge. And depending on where you live, it can be more aggravating because the device has trouble understanding some accents more than others.

One of those difficult-to-interpret dialects is the Yooper accent.

Yooper English (sometimes referred to as Yoopanese) is heavily influenced by Finnish and French Canadians who settled in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Some letter sounds are softened so "there" often becomes "dere." Another Yooperism is to drag out Long O sounds. "Sorry" is enunciated at "Sow-Ree" and "About" can become "A-boat."

Yooper English is ranked as the 20th most-difficult accent for Alexa to understand. Those who live in the state of Maine may have the most difficulty communicating with digital assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google.

Ironically, I stumbled upon the list on a website from a TV station in the Upper Peninsula. WLUC in Marquette lists the top-20 accents that Alexa struggles with:

1. Mainer

2. Alaskan

3. Northwestern

4. New Mexican

5. Chicago

6. Ozark

7. Hoi Toider

8. Kentucky

9. Mississippi

10. Colorado

11. Tallahassee

12. Midwestern

13. Virginian Piedmont

14. Kansas

15. Western

16. Southern Ohioan

17. Appalachian

18. Charleston

19. Minnesotan

20. Yooper

The website GearHungry.com compiled the list by surveying 3,000 smart home gadget users across the country.