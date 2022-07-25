Young Mother Allegedly Fat-Shamed at Cedar Point Goes Viral

A young Ohio woman is going viral on TikTok with her claims that she was fat-shamed and humiliated at Cedar Point.

Raegan is a new mother that lives in Northwest Ohio. At the young age of 23 years old, she just had her first child a little over a year ago. In her viral video, Raegan explains that not only is she just over a year postpartum but she is also dealing with health issues that are causing a rapid weight gain that is out of her control. She goes on to explain how she already feels an incredible amount of shame revolving around her current weight. This past weekend was the first time Raegan and her husband have taken a little "day date" since the birth of their child. Cedar Point seemed like a no-brainer. It was fun until it wasn't. Raegan explains in the videos below how she feels she was fat-shamed by a couple of employees of Cedar Point which left her feeling embarrassed and ashamed in front of a bunch of strangers.

After waiting in line for an hour for a ride, that only posted height limitations, and no weight restrictions, Raegan claims she was asked to exit the ride because she was "too big." It's never ok to fat-shame anyone. With that being said, how is a woman that is a size 14 "too big" for a Cedar Point ride? The average size for women has bounced between 12 and 18 depending on the source according to Byrdie.com,

A study published in 2016 in the International Journal of Fashion Design, Technology, and Education revealed that "the average size of an American woman is now between 16 to 18, which is an increase from 10-year-old data that indicated most women in the U.S. were a size 14.

If it is true that Cedar Point views women that are at or under the average size for American women as being too large, there is a very big problem at that park.

We've reached out to Cedar Point for comment and will update this article if we hear back from them.

