Zarzuela in Marshall to Close Saturday Feb 1st

Zarzuela-Google Street View

Zarzuela has been serving up unique Mediterranean-style food and great music for nine years at the corner of Michigan and Hamilton in downtown Marshall. This Saturday will be the final day of operation.

Owner Richard Kane, who has a birthday this Friday, has decided to close the restaurant.

"It is very difficult to decide to end what has been an adventure to run open and run a restaurant". wrote Kane on the restaurant's website . "I have been very fortunate to have had talented and devoted culinary team who have been with me from the start. So many staff, customers have been a part of this experience here at Zarzuela. I am very glad I took the chance step off the cliff and start this adventure. I felt very fortunate to be in a city that was supportive. Thank you for your support and may the Lord bless you in the future - Richard."

Kane also wrote on Zarzuela's Facebook page, to announce this weekend's events.

"It is with great sadness that I must announce the closing of Zarzuela Our Last day of service with be February 1st. Thank you for your support during the past nine years, I hope you can stop in during our final days to enjoy a meal, tapas, or Sangria. On February 1st, Kjell Croce, Jim Oliver, and Bob Wentworth will perform. Thank you for your support, it has been my pleasure to serve you."

The restaurant is catering Saturday night's "Ice, Wine, Beer and Blues 2020" festival at the Franke Center for the Arts, which is a block north of the restaurant.

Zarzuela is inviting patrons to come out this weekend to enjoy dinner, drink and dessert (the 3-D's) at this fine restaurant. Jim Oliver and Jim Dyer, collectively known as JimJam, in collaboration with Richard Kane's wife Martha, have planned a birthday party show.

RSVP's for seating are strongly recommended: (269) 789-9180. JimJam plays "Happy Birthday" at 6:00 p.m. and performs right after Richard blows out the candles and cuts the cake.