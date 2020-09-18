Zehnder’s Splash Village Earns TripAdvisor’s Highest Honor

Another getaway in Michigan has received another national award.

We all know that Michigan is filled with hundreds of hidden gems, getaways, and great places to visit. Frankenmuth just recently proved that point yet again. Zehnder's Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark was just recognized by TripAdvisor as the 2020 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Winner.

This isn't the first time either. Zehnder's has won awards in the Best Hotels for Families category three times in the last four years. This particular award is based on reviews received by TripAdvisor for the year, pre-COVID.

We opened Splash Village in 2005 to give families a place and an opportunity to spend fun time together and that remains our focus...We invested in expansion projects for the waterpark and hotel in 2014, and most recently added a second waterpark retractable roof to our original park...said Zehnder’s Chairman and CEO, Al Zehnder.

With over 50,000 square feet to play in, Splash Village is one of the largest indoor waterparks in Michigan. The facility includes a lazy river, dump bucket, water slides, hot tubs, and so much more.

It is awesome to see places like this bring home awards for Michigan. I was born in Michigan and have lived in other parts of the country. While there is so much to explore and do in the good ole United States, I personally feel that Michigan has the best of the best. You can experience damn near everything here. From all the outdoor activities you can imagine, big city excitement, and even the best craft beers and food in the nation. Michigan is where it's at!

Source: Zehnder's Splash Village