11 Quirky and Random Facts We Didn’t Know About Good Ole Michigan

Michigan has a rich history down every avenue of life.

Every Michigander knows that this state is one of the most unique and quirky in the entire country. The history of Michigan is filled with many unique things that set the state apart. Check out the list below to see what we are talking about.

Sure we are all familiar with the most common things that the world knows about us. From the automotive industry to Motown and from four amazing seasons to The Great Lakes, we've got a lot going on. But when you did deeper, there is so much more than meets the eye.

I have to say, having been born in this great state and living most of my life here, I wouldn't have wanted to be born anywhere else. I have done my fair share of traveling and even lived in Mississippi for five years. Nothing compares to the options that we have throughout the Mitten. We season all four seasons in their prime (whether that is good or bad depends on you.) Michigan also offers indoor and outdoor activities 365 days each year despite the season. It truly has something for everyone.

With that said, there is even more to this great state than most people realize. Michigan is the home to many "firsts" in history, has an incredible list of alumni from the state, and offers unique things that no other state can offer.

Check out the list below to learn some of the more unknown things about Michigan. Hell, you might even be able to win a bet here and there with this info.

