The state of Michigan is a good size state. According to michigan-demographics.com, there are 1,357 cities in Michigan. A lot of cities throughout the state have pretty ordinary names. In mid-Michigan we have Holt, Mason, Grand Ledge, Williamston and many more. These names are all pretty mainstream.

Did you know that in the state of Michigan you can go from Paradise to Hell in a matter of hours? Indeed, you can.

Did you know that we have a city in Michigan named after a state? Yup, we do.

Did you know that we have city names that sound like body parts? It's weird, but it's true.

Did you know that we have cities that share the same name as bands? It's Michigan, of course we do.

Sometimes I forget that I am a 48-year-old man. Sometimes the teenager in me laughs at city names because, well, they're funny. As I've gotten older, I have stumbled across different towns in my travels that have made me laugh out loud, or say, "you've got to be kidding me." I've also noticed on social networking that people like to visit these cities with funny names and take pictures with the "city limit" sign or any other type of marquee that displays what town these folks are visiting.

With 1,357 cities in Michigan, we're definitely going to have some funny named towns. The odds are in our favor for some laughs. It's ok to be immature and have a nice laugh when we travel on road trips, it helps pass the time and keeps the mood upbeat.

13 Interesting City Names in Michigan That Will Make You Laugh There are 1,357 cities in Michigan. With so many cities, it's no wonder that we have some really funny city names. Here are 13 Michigan cities with hilarious names.

We have lots of cities in the state. These are just a few with odd-ball names. I'm willing to bet I missed some. Drop me a message and let me know what city names in Michigan you think are hilarious.