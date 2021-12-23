Hidden items in a Kent County home have captured the attention of hundreds of thousands of people on TikTok.

Bobbie Prestes uploads videos to her TikTok account @odditiesonelmstreet, which has nearly 300 thousand followers, telling stories about the home she grew up in here in West Michigan. She claims the home that was built in 1848 is haunted and creepy things started happening after she discovered some very strange objects tucked away behind the wall of her bedroom closet.

Those items include an ouija board from the 1940s with a stack of very old photos as you can see in the photos below. You'll want to watch the videos below the photo gallery too. Just...wow!

Mysterious Items Found in 174-Year-Old West Michigan Home

In the video below, Bobbie talks about moving back into the home as an adult and finding rooms in the house that she previously didn't know existed.

Due to the very secret nature of the rooms hidden behind concert walls with things like an old mostly burned candle and a latter for a secret exit, they have a theory about this house. They're not 100% but, they think this house maybe have been a stop for the Underground Railroad in the mid-1800s. There are homes in Michigan that we now know were part of the Underground Railroad. However, It would be unusual for a home as far North as this to be part of the Underground Railroad. The homeowner addresses this question in the video below.

Do you live in an old house that had secrets or mysterious objects hidden in strange places? Let us know about it in the comments.