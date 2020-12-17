350,000 Michigan families will continue to get help during the covid pandemic as Michigan extends it's expansion of food assistance through December. The benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards by the end of the month with some households receiving theirs as early as December 21st. This is good news to those who are struggling.

“No Michigander should have to worry about how they’ll put food on the table for themselves and their families, especially during a pandemic,” Gov. Whitmer said. “That’s why my administration is working hard to provide some support to families who need it most. I will continue working with MDHHS to help every Michigander get

The state’s Food Assistance Program helps more than 1.2 million people in Michigan get the food and nutrition they need. Many families in Michigan continue to struggle as the covid crisis worsens. The effect on the economy and jobs is not getting any better even as a vaccine makes its way across the state.

“During the holiday season in particular we want to help families who struggle to put food on the table as a result of the pandemic,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “This additional food assistance is critically important to make sure Michigan residents have nutritious food to eat.” - Click on Detroit

According to Click On Detroit the federal government is providing additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act. Check your benefits and get details and questions by a simple click here or call a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.