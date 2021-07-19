6 Top Rated Doggie Daycares/Boarding Facilities in SW Michigan

As you plan your summer travels you may find yourself having to find a place for your pups to stay while you're gone. Having to board my animals always stresses me out. But, there seem to be some great choices here in SW Michigan

On Kalamazoo's Reddit, someone asked for the best doggie daycares or boarding facilities in the area. The suggestions poured in with several people confirming that the suggested places were a great option. I, of course, had to dig deeper.

Based on suggestions from locals and reviews on Yelp, here are 6 Doggie Daycare/Boarding Facilities in SW Michigan with great (anxiety calming) ratings:

1. Camp Fido (Daycare)

Camp Fido has two locations in Kalamazoo and has been in operation since 2002. While they don't offer boarding, their mission, according to their website, is to "provide dogs with a stimulating, safe and rewarding experience." They were recommended both on the above mentioned Reddit thread and their Yelp reviews paint them in a good light.

Julia C. wrote: Absolutely LOVE Camp Fido. Best place to socialize your dogs and have a well rounded play date for them.

Amanda H. said: Camp Fido is full of people who love dogs, and they'll love on your dog while he/she is there. They run an organized, clean facility and take extra precautions to keep the dog safe.

Openings may vary. You can inquire about registration, pricing and hours on their website.

2. My Best Friend's Inn (Daycare, Boarding)

Look at all of those happy faces. My Best Friend's Inn, located in Otsego, provides both doggie day care as well as boarding. Reviews both on their Facebook page and Yelp are glowing:

Pam Y. said: Like coming home for our dogs, they are happy to see the staff and don't look back

Kim P. commented: I love My Best Friends in as does my lil dog. He literally cannot sit still when we pull in the driveway. The owner genuinely cares for all the dogs. The staff has always been wonderful. Highly recommend for boarding and daycare.

There are some requirements for your dogs stay. They must be up to date on vaccines, they must have a negative fecal test within the next year, and they must be able to be in a socialized environment since the animals do play together.

As well, according to their website, My Best Friend's Inn can work with most older dogs or dogs with special needs. You can their website here. Or follow them on Facebook.

3. Dog America Daycare Center (Daycare)

Dog America Daycare Center is primarily for daycare but, they also offer training and grooming too. They currently have 5 stars on Yelp with reviews like:

Alex S. who said: This place has been a godsend! I just moved to a townhome in Kalamazoo from a stand alone home out of state and my pup was not adjusting well. At daycare, she can play all day and have the time of her life without annoying my neighbors.

Jim P.'s review reads: Awesome doggy daycare! Clean facility, the staff there is great to work with and they really care about the puppies they are watching. It showed in our dogs want and willingness to go back multiple times

You can make online reservations and find their rates on their website. Or find them on Facebook.

4. Derspinna Kennels (Boarding)

Derspinna Kennels was highly recommended on Reddit. And they have 5 stars on Yelp. Not only do they do boarding but they offer services like grooming, golf cart rides, even pet massage. And they're located on 10 acres of land. All reviews on Yelp gave Derspinna kennels 5 stars and said things like:

Ron C. said: I've brought my dogs here each time I'm out of town and I've never had anything less than a great experience. Everyone is very nice and my dogs are normal when I pick them up.

Olivia F. wrote: Cute location! My dog always gets very excited when we are on our way to Derpsinna. They let the dogs play together at least a couple times a day and you can pay extra for them to get additional play time, extended "nature walks," and grooming if desired. The grooming is also top notch, my dog comes back looking very sleek with his hair clipped and nails trimmed

They're back to normal operating hours which you can find on their website along with their rates and requirements. As well, you can always find them on Facebook.

5. Pampered Paws Doggie Daycare (Daycare)

Located in Richland, Pampered Paws is another 5 star rated doggie daycare facility on Yelp. They offer training as well as daycare and all of their staff is certified in Pet First Air and CPR.

Liz K. praised Pampered Paws on Yelp saying: My dog has a blast here! Every time we pull up he is so excited, and returns to me exhausted at the end of the day from playing. I began brining him as a puppy, and it has done wonders for his ability to socialize with other dogs. The owners are super friendly and provide a doggy report card at the end of each day.

You can find the daycare application and all other information on their website or find them on Facebook.

6. Dee-tails Doggie Daycare and Boarding (Daycare, Boarding)

Dee-Tails Doggie Daycare and Boarding is a cage-free facility. Meaning, your dog must have the temperament to be in a very social situation. In fact, temperaments are tested prior to their stay. They also feature themed areas like a cabana-style room where your dog can sit and relax. Whether for boarding or daycare, the reviews speak well of this facility:

On Yelp Jen B. wrote: I wish there were more stars because this place deserves it! This is the only place I trust to watch our dog- We live in Valparaiso, Indiana and drive to Dee-Tails to drop off our dog Theo. They couldn't be kinder- do a better job! It's like Disneyland for dogs.

Jonna J. said: My dog has been going to Dee-Tails on a regular basis for 1 month now and receives excellent care and instruction from all the care givers. It is so clean too, no issues with maintenance of the grassy play yard. The caregivers play and interact with the dogs, monitor interplay with dogs, but also allow the pups to rest if they choose in a relaxed atmosphere.

You can schedule a tour of the facility, see their rates and all other services on their website or Facebook page.

I'm someone who heavily relies on reviews before making my decision about a business. Hopefully, with the above reviews you can feel better knowing that should you have to leave your beloved dog behind while on vacation (or want a place for them to play while you're at work) you have plenty of options right here in SW Michigan.

