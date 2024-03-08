The 75 Greatest Ohio-Born Players in NFL History

According to ProFootballReference.com, approximately 1,569 players born in the state of Ohio have played in the NFL. Using another tool from Pro Football Reference, 'Weighted Approximate Value', I aim to give you the definitive list of the 75 best players born in the state of Ohio to ever play a snap in the NFL.

A player's Approximate Value (AV) is specific to Pro Football Reference designed to be a "single number on the seasonal value of a player at any position from any year." A player's weighted AV is a method of balancing players out. Each player's AV is calculated with "100% of the player's best season, plus 95% of his 2nd-best season, plus 90% of his 3rd-best season, plus 85% of his 4th-best season, and so on."

That said, it's not a perfect science. As the list nears its top-15 players, you'll likely disagree heavily with the rankings. A player with five elite seasons may have a higher weighted AV than a player who had a steadily great career that landed him in the Hall of Fame.

Many of these players are some of the greatest ever at their positions. The state of Ohio has produced Pro Football Hall of Famers, Super Bowl champions and record holders, some of which are downright unbreakable. Offensive playmakers and defensive superstars from the NFL's entire history make up this list.