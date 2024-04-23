How Detroit is Protecting the 2024 NFL Draft from Bird Poop

The city of Detroit is preparing to showcase itself as the host city of the 2024 NFL Draft this weekend. As Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Mayor Mike Duggan have said, this is an opportunity to shift public perception of the city.

One way to do that is to ensure that nothing goes wrong.

Most of the NFL Draft's festivities take place outdoors through the NFL Draft Experience at Hart Plaza which will give fans the opportunity to take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, take part in the youth-focused Play 60 Zone and get autographs from current NFL players and legends. The selections will be made at the main stage at Campus Martius.

Of course, that also means thousands of pedestrians will be walking around the Motor City for a bite to eat or to check out the local scenery.

While it'll be a bit chilly and there's a chance of rain on Saturday, for the most part, the weather will cooperate with the event.

The city has crossed every T and dotted every I to ensure this event goes off without a hitch. But with all of those people walking up and down Woodward Ave, there is one aspect that may not be top of mind for everyone, until it is: bird poop.

The city has employed Cersei and Yahtzee, two large birds of prey from ScAir Force Falconry, to patrol the city and ward off smaller birds that would otherwise poop everywhere, including the sides of buildings, NFL Draft Experience activities or even the fans.

The birds have been hard at work for several weeks already and will be around for a while after the draft.

