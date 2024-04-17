Every 2024 NFL Draft Prospect from Michigan-Based Universities

With the NFL Draft being held in Detroit this year, it will be exciting to see the players from Michigan-based universities who will hear their names called.

In total, five Michigan-based universities are sending 23 players to the NFL this year. The Michigan Wolverines make up most of the class with 18. Though it's not entirely likely, if all 18 are drafted, Michigan would shatter Georgia's 2022 record for most players drafted from one school in one year.

It's no surprise the Wolverines would be sending so many players to the league. The 2023 College Football Playoff National Champions were loaded with senior talent and completed an incredible run going 15-0.

Of course, all eyes will be on former Wolverine quarterback JJ McCarthy as he's expected to be a top-10 pick in this year's draft. He's the only player here expected to be a first-rounder, though one or two other Wolverines could potentially sneak in.

If McCarthy is drafted in the top-10, he'd be the first Michigan quarterback to be drafted that high. Surprisingly, McCarthy would be just the second Michigan quarterback ever taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. The other was Jim Harbaugh in 1987 to the Chicago Bears at No. 26 overall.

Unfortunately, much of the same cannot be said for the Michigan State Spartans program. MSU is one of three schools from Michigan sending just one player to the NFL this year.

There are no guarantees in the NFL Draft, so the Spartans could very well witness the second draft in four years without a single selection. Either way, this year's draft will be the third time in six years Michigan State has had one or fewer players selected in the NFL Draft.

The list of 23 players from Michigan-based universities is ordered by each player's NFL.com Prospect Grade.

