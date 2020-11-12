Watch This: Sports World Abuzz For What Western Did Last NIght

A little bit of deception that resulted in Western Michigan winning a football game has the sports world buzzing this morning.

Every time I tuned into the Western game against Toledo on ESPN last night, the Rockets were slicing through the Bronco defense with ease. But the Broncos hung in there to what would eventually set up to be a finish that has the internet talking about 'lil old Western Michigan University again.

Bronco coach Tim Lester says he's been ready with that play for a while. "I’ve had that play in the arsenal for 20 years. We practice it every day. I told the offense at the beginning of the drive that if it came up I was going to use it. I have not in 20 years called it and to see our offense execute the play, I was very proud of them."

Bronco quarterback Kaleb Eleby said it best, "The emotions were crazy. Tonight’s game was a definition of this time which is to always keep fighting."

The victory sets up quite the battle next Wednesday evening. It's the annual Central Michigan game, this time on ESPN2. Central is also undefeated at 2-0 after beating Northern Illinois 40-10. The TV games from the Mid American Conference are living up to the slogan "MAC-tion".