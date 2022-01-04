Quarterback Kaleb Eleby, who led his Western Michigan Broncos to victory in the Quick Lane Bowl just days ago, has announced he is making himself eligible for upcoming 2022 NFL Draft in April.

Eleby, a red-shirt sophomore from suburban St. Louis, just wrapped up quite a season, passing for 23 touchdowns, and 2,377 yards, with just six interceptions, as the Broncos finished 8-5.

In announcing his decision on Twitter on January 4th, Eleby borrowed a phrase from Peyton Manning saying it was an honor being "your quarterback". Eleby thanked Bronco fans, his teammates and Coach Tim Lester, and said after much prayer and talks with his family he has decided to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Experts have said this year's quarterback crop is thin at best, with maybe Pitt's Kenny Pickett being the top player available, but this could be just the opportunity for someone like Eleby. With more and more teams relying on mobile quarterback to run their offenses, someone like Eleby could make a splash.

The Detroit Free-Press noted,

"this season, Eleby, 21, was a All-MAC second team selection... He was a third-team pick in 2020, when he threw for 16 touchdowns and one interception as WMU went 4-2 (in a shortened season.. That year, he was third in the nation in passer rating and tied for most yards per attempt (11.2) with then-Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, now the starter with the New England Patriots. - Detroit Free-Press.

With numerous high picks in the next few drafts, could the Detroit Lions take a chance on Eleby? Look at all the successful quarterbacks who weren't high draft picks. Tom Brady is always the first one mentioned, but Joe Montana was drafted in the third round, and a quarterback similar to Eleby, Seattle's Russell Wilson, who could be traded, also slipped out of the first round.

