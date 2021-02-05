Pinky Swear! Big Ten Says Michigan-Ohio State Is On, WMU, Too

You probably don't care much about a football match-up between Indiana and Purdue or Minnesota and Wisconsin (and all those school were better than Michigan last season), but you probably do care about the last weekend in November and a battle between Michigan and Ohio State. Well, the Big Ten conference says-fingers crossed-those games will happen in 2021. In fact, a Michigan game with Western Michigan is set to start the 2021 season on September 4th.

The Big Ten released is 2021 football schedule on Friday. Now, obviously, pretty much everything on this schedule is predicated on the Covid-19 pandemic being under control. But, if it is, the Saturday after Thanksgiving should be see these two old rivals playing at the Big House on November 27th.

Another notable date is October 30th. That's Michigan State hosting Michigan. This will be year two of Mel Tucker's rebuild of the Spartan program, and year seven for Harbaugh, who recently signed a four year extension.

As ESPN reports, there is one match-up that may raise an eye-brow. Nebraska and Illinois are scheduled to play in Dublin, Ireland on August 28th. It seems a reasonable question to ask, why would they be sending athletes overseas in the midst of a pandemic, just to play a football game.

Another thought, and this may seems silly, but still, if fans are allowed to attend games, yes, of course, play the Michigan-WMU game at Michigan Stadium. But, if games are without fans in September, why not play the game at Waldo Stadium? Seriously, why not?

