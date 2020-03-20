Aerial Search For Missing St. Joseph County Woman

An aerial search will take place this weekend for Brittany Shank Wallace who has been missing for nearly two years.

On Saturday, there will be a 2-hour aerial missing person search for Brittany Shank Wallace. This search will be conducted by Pilot & Owner of Kalamazoo Flight Instruction, Zachary Ganton, along with Missing Person Advocate/Searcher Kellie Boers with the Venus Foundation Missing Person Division and Searcher Dan Josuns with the Venus Foundation. The Venus Foundation conducted a search on December 23, 2018, and this search will be an extension of that search by extending the initial search parameters. Time permitting, a secondary location may be covered after the main search is complete.

Brittany was last seen on November 30, 2018, near the 33000 block of Fawn River Road at approximately 9:41 p.m., in Burr Oak near Sturgis. She allegedly had run off the road in heavy fog and had walked to numerous houses appearing confused.

Earlier in the day, Brittany was at her grandmother's house with a white male, approximately in his mid 20's in age, about 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 8 inches in height with short blonde hair and mutton chop style sideburns.

Brittany is described as a white female, approximately 5 foot and 1 inch in height and 110 pounds with short blue/black hair and hazel eyes. Brittany has eyebrow, tongue, nose and labret (lip) piercings. Brittany's tattoo's include "Kayden" on her upper right chest, butterfly on the small of her back, "Zak" on her wrist, initials on her other wrist, a sugar skull on her right thigh and "Owen Conner Spahr" down her right leg.

Anyone with information on Brittany's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195.