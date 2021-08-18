Air Force Thunderbirds Back for 2022 Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show

The Air Force Thunderbirds will return for the 2022 Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Baloon Festival!

It’s been a little over a month since the close of the 2021 Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival but that doesn’t mean planning for next year’s event isn’t already underway.

Organizers took to social media to announce the dates for the 2022 air show and the return of a fan favorite. The 2022 Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival will take place June 30th through July 4th in 2022.

The Big Announcement

The biggest part of the Wednesday, August 18, 2021 announcement however is that the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will return to Battle Creek to perform at the 2022 event. Not just one performance either. The Thunderbirds will be rocking the Battle Creek skies numerous times throughout the 2022 Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. The Air Force Thunderbirds will be bringing the thunderous sound of freedom to Battle Creek several times, so to speak!

The Best

The Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival was recently voted among the top five air shows in North America by USA Today 10Best readers. A list they topped in 2019.

It's been a few years since the Air Force Thunderbirds took to Battle Creek's skies for the air show. They did however perform in Michigan in 2021 at the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show in Ypsilanti earlier this month. Check out a highlight video of that performance below.

