Look Inside a New Michigan Airbnb That Has a House Inside a Barn

Take a peek into this very unique vacation spot tucked away on Saginaw Bay.

Let's explore the great state of Michigan and head over to the thumb. Bay Port is where we find this very unusual Airbnb. Bay Port is a tiny Michigan community with an estimated 520 residents. Seems to be a good getaway if you need peace and quiet.

What makes this Airbnb so unusual is the house inside a barn. The house inside a barn somehow accommodates 8 guests with 1 bedroom, 2 beds, and 1 bathroom. You'll have both the barn and the house completely to yourself.

This Airbnb is still fairly new but has a 5 out of 5-star rating with 10 reviews. It will cost you $263 a night to stay in this very unique rental. Let's take a peek inside.

House Inside a Barn Airbnb

The Airbnb host wants to make sure you and your family have a good time and enjoy the outdoors according to the listing,

We have bikes that we are happy to make available to you upon request, and we have several kayaks that can be rented and taken with you to the various launch points in the area.

There is also a deck with a gas grill and a fire pit out back for you and yours to enjoy Pure Michigan.