Albion Man Intentionally Struck By Vehicle

A 34-year-old, Albion man contacted Calhoun County Sheriff deputies after he was allegedly struck by a vehicle, intentionally, just south of I-94. According to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, a witness near 22 1/2 Mile Road and Michigan Ave told deputies that he saw the man, being intentionally struck by a vehicle. The victim contacted authorities after transporting himself to Oaklawn Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle in question was driven by a 24-year-old female from Marengo Township who was found and taken into custody at her residence, without incident. She has been lodged at the Calhoun County Jail and the incident is still under investigation.