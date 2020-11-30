Albion Resident Nabbed on Drugs, Weapons in Weekend Search

A 40-year-old Albion resident was arrested following a search warrant that was served Sunday afternoon.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Albion Public Safety investigators in executing a search warrant at a home on the 1000 block of Hall Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 29th. According to the Sheriff's Office release, authorities were able to seize a variety of illicit narcotics and weapons in the search.

The subject at the home was arrested and is being held on multiple counts. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department and the Albion Department of Public Safety are continuing their investigation in the case.

Charges for the Albion resident are still pending.