College Football Rivalry Week is coming, and ESPN's College Gameday crew will be in Ann Arbor for the Ohio State Michigan game.

The Michigan and Ohio State football rivalry is one of the best in all of sports, but it's even bigger this year. Both the Wolverines and Buckeyes are ranked in the top 10, and the winner will claim the BIG10 East Championship.

College Gameday is no stranger to Michigan Football, but it has been a couple of years since they visited Ann Arbor. It was 2018 when the ESPN crew last visited The Big House, and Michigan walked away with a win over Wisconsin.

If you're not familiar with how heated this rivalry really is, the video above will catch you up a little.

The last time Gameday featured Ohio State vs Michigan did not turn out well for the Wolverines. It was back in 2018 when Michigan got trounced by the Buckeyes in Columbus.

Michigan comes into this weekend's matchup as a severe underdog, but that is only amping up the excitement in Ann Arbor.

Michigan is starting the week as 7.5 point underdogs to Ohio State, and I have to admit that I am surprised it's that low.

After the beating that Ohio State put on Michigan State, I thought that the Buckeyes would be at least a 14 point favorite. Considering Michigan State beat Michigan this season, and how bad they lost to the Buckeyes, this could be some easy money.

I'm not recommending any true blue Michigan fans bet against their team, but maybe you want to slide a couple of bucks to a friend to place the bet for you.

