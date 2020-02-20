Anyone Lose A Brain?

It’s not the strangest find that Customs and Border Patrol agents at the Blue Water Bridge crossing at Port Huron can recall. But it’s up there pretty high on the list. Agents are reporting the discovery of a human brain. It had been packed in a clear glass mason jar. It was being sent through the postal service from an address in Toronto and destined for Kenosha, Wisconsin. Agents came across the odd find during a routine inspection of a mail truck entering the US from Canada at the bridge crossing.

Customs and Border Protection agents say there was no documentation to support the legal transport of the brain. Seems you have to prove to the government you legally possess one if you want to mail it. Especially internationally. No word from the Customs department what will become of the brain or what may happen to either the sender or the presumably hopeful recipient.