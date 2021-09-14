This Is The Last Remaining Lightship In Michigan Of Its Time
This Michigan relic has stood as a testament to time. Over one hundred years old and still fully operational, although not used for its original purpose.
This is the Lightvessel Huron (LV-103).
This Is Michigan's Last Remaining Lightship From Its Time
Lightships aren't a new thing in history either. Although more popularly used here in Michigan during the 1880s, we have records dating back to Ancient roam of wooden vessels have large fires lit on boats to help direct vessels.
This ship wasn't designed for speed or luxury either. It was basically a floating buoy in the Great Lakes waterways for areas where lighthouses wouldn't be easily accessible. The max speed of the ship as well was a speed of 8 knots, which is only 15 mph on land.
It's amazing to see that this vessel is still fully functional after nearly one hundred years. Although you won't find the original boiler and motor that was put on the ship, you will find a fully functional light and foghorn.
You can also found an amateur radio station aboard the ship. The callsigns for the station are NM8GS, which are actually a play on the ship's original navy call sign, NMGS. The radio station is under the Amateur Radio Lighthouse Society.
