Are You Ready To Get Out And Camp In Michigan?

According to The Department of Natural Resources Website:

“The DNR has closed or modified public access to many locations, activities and services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In addition, while most public land is currently open for local day use, camping is currently prohibited on ALL state land. Please check our DNR COVID-19 Response webpage for the latest information, and our COVID-19 FAQ webpage for answers to many of your questions on fishing, hunting, trails, parks, burn permits, camping and more. State park campgrounds are expected to open June 22 and forest campgrounds on June 10. Learn more about the timeline for opening Michigan's state campgrounds.”

With that in mind, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reporting that some of their campgrounds will not be opening on June 22nd. Updates and repairs were delayed due to the COVID-19 shutdown of our economy by Governor Whitmer.

The list of these campgrounds and Harbor sites with delayed openings as well as the earliest date as of the publishing of their statement for new reservations are:

Burt Lake State Park modern campground: at least July 17

Interlochen State Park campground (South B loop): at least Aug. 7

Indian Lake State Park modern campground: at least June 26

Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park modern campground: at least July 31

Lakeport State Park south campground (sites 301-356) and group-use campground: at least Aug. 7

Sleepy Hollow State Park north campground (sites 1-100): at least Oct. 31

Port Austin State Harbor: closed to new reservations for 2020 season

Wilson State Park modern campground: at least July 31

I am betting quite a bit of people are eager to get out of their homes that they have been ordered to stay in and get into the great wide open.

