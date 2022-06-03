In an effort to ensure that all residents are able to explore and enjoy everything Pure Michigan has to offer, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced the dates for its annual "Three Free" weekend.

The Michigan DNR explains the event as,

...two full days when residents and visitors can fish, ride Michigan’s off-road trails or visit state parks and state-managed boating access sites at no cost

When Is It?

For 2022, the annual event will take place over two days: Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12.

What Is Free?

Free fishing: Anglers can enjoy two full days of fishing without a license, an event which only happens twice a year. Though you do not need to register for a license, all other state regulations regarding species, size, etc., still apply. An annual all-species fishing license costs $26 for Michigan residents, while a day-permit costs $10 regardless of residency.

Free ORVs: Hit some of Michigan's 4,000 miles of DNR-designated off-road-vehicle trails without purchasing an ORV license or permit. The cost of an ORV license is regularly $26.25 and a trail permit costs $10.

Free Passport: During this free weekend the state's recreation passport requirement is waived. This passport is your gateway to Michigan's state parks and allows you entry to parks, recreation areas, trails, boating access sites, and state campgrounds. The annual pass can be purchased when you register/renew your vehicle with the Secretary of State and is valid for one year. Passports cost $12 when you renew at the S.O.S. or $17 when your purchase in-person at the park.

Which Parks Are Participating?

All of Michigan's 100+ state parks are offering free entry as part of "Three Free" weekend, which also includes access to boating sites! More details on Michigan's state parks here.

Which park(s) do you plan to explore during this free weekend?