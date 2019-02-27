Assaults On Trump Supporters On The Rise

We hear in the media about hate crimes increasing, but when we look closer at the numbers that claim appears to be dubious at best and false at worse.

One crime we can say is increasing is hate crimes committed by Democrats on Trump supporters. Here are two more examples.

The local New York CBS affiliate has reported that an 81 year old man was assaulted inside a New Jersey grocery store called Shop Rite. Why was this 81 year old man attacked, because he was wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

The man is 81 years old and they still attacked him according to local prosecutors and all he was doing was shopping.

No arrests have been made to date but the police are investigating.

Then according to local CBS affiliate WBZ another man was “allegedly” attacked by a woman. According to authorities the woman Rosiane Santos, was charged with disorderly conduct after she attacked the man in a restaurant in Falmouth Massachusetts. She fought with the man and took off his Make America Great Again hat and then verbally assaulted him.

Here is the interesting part, she was apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICA) after the local authorities determined she is an illegal alien in our country.

ICE spokesman John Mohan stated:

Santos is currently facing local charges for assault and other offenses. She is presently in ICE custody and has been entered into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts

Are the national media covering either of these attacks, you can answer that yourself, of course not. It does not fit their narrative they are attempting to portray.

The question you have to ask yourself is why there is so much hate, aggression and violence in the Democratic Party. Why do they hate the words “Make America Great Again?

Apparently they do not want to “Make American Great Again” and they are actually fighting tooth and nail not to. The elected politicians in the Democratic Party are also fighting tooth and nail to not “Make America Great Again” by attempting to stop all the great things that are happening in our economy and around the world, at least if it can be attributed to President Trump and the Republican Party.

If they truly believe the policies that President Trump and the Republican Party are attempting to enact are so bad for the country why not let them play out and then point to their failures with facts.

They do not want them to play out because they must know they are working and will work and that will show their failure over the last 8 years.

Americans should come first in all political parties and ideology but sadly they do not in the Democratic Party and ideology.

Apparently love does not trump hate and many actually do not believe in spreading love.

