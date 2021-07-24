Back In Full Swing

Full Blast Recreation Center reopened its doors, just a couple days after COVID-19 shut downs. Thursday evening, the City of Battle Creek announced that the KidVenture Summer Camp and Full Blast would be closed until further notice, due to a camp counselor testing positive for COVID-19. In the past two days the city contacted any potential close contacts. They also conducted a complete testing of all staff involved with the camp and Full Blast.

After a quick turn-around, according to a Friday evening, press release, the Full Blast Recreation Center reopened for regular hours on Saturday. The announcement was made with reports of a complete cleaning and sanitation. Regular hours will continue- Full Blast is open from 9 AM to 4 PM on Saturday and Sunday and from 7 AM to 7 PM, Monday through Friday. Battle Creek’s Flash Flood Water Park was unaffected throughout and remains open every day from noon until 6 PM. The park operates separately from Full Blast and has an outside, visitor entrance.

The KidVenture Summer Camp is a camp that is hosted onsite, at the Full Blast facility from June to August. The camp hosts an average of 100 children per week and has 25 camp staff. City staff was busy contacting all camp families over the last couple days, bringing them up to date on the situation. Everyone who was not identified as a close contact has been invited back. The KidVenture Summer Camp will resume on Monday, July 26th.