Battle Creek Announces Scrap Tire Collection

The City of Battle Creek has announced its latest scrap tire collection event. If you are a Battle Creek resident and have a collection of worn-out tires that you’d love to get rid of, now is your chance.

The collection will take place Wednesday, July 28, from 3:00 PM thru 6:00 PM, at the Department of Public Works located at 150 South Kendall Street.

Only tires from residential passenger vehicles (cars and trucks), or lawnmowers, will be accepted. The limit is ten tires, without rims, per resident. Semi tires, motorcycle tires, tractor tires, tires with rims; and commercial tires will not be accepted.