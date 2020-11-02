Battle Creek Chamber Holds Mock Vote

Getty Images

The Battle Creek Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Mock Election online. Battle Creek Chamber of Commerce President Kara Beer says the poll is not just for Chamber Members. “It could be anyone. We will be announcing results on Monday.”

In a release sent out on Friday, Beer said, “We are in the home stretch of an election that—like so much in 2020—has been and will continue to be unlike any before it. With unprecedented tens of millions of Americans expected to vote by mail this year, we encourage you to take part in our annual Chamber Mock Election where we get a glimpse of what the outcomes may be for our city, county, state, and federal elections.“

The mock election only takes about 2-5 minutes. It gives you the option to vote on all the issues and candidates, even if you don’t like in a particular district or ward. It also allows you to skip any races or sections you would like to skip.

President

US Senate

3 rd Congressional Race

Congressional Race 62 nd State House

State House 63 rd State House

State House Battle Creek Mayor, At Large and Ward

Calhoun County Sheriff, Clerk-Register, Treasurer, Water Recourses Commissioner, Prosecutor

Springfield Mayor and Trustees

KCC Board of Trustees

Michigan Proposals 1 and 2

Calhoun County 911 Surcharge Proposal

Marshall Street proposal

Vote here.

You can also visit the Chamber's Facebook Page.

Battle Creek Chamber