Detroit Sports Team Joining In Voting Related Efforts

Yes, you've heard the phrase "unprecedented times" more than a few times since March. And this latest news from the Michigan Secretary of State's office really is just another example of how the status quo has been flipped upside down.

The news is, the Detroit sports teams are all involved in election and voter related efforts, emanating from not only the politically polarized times, but also an outgrowth of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Secretary of State's office says the Detroit Lions will promote "election integrity and promote voter awareness, rights and participation in conjunction with RISE to Vote and the NFL Votes initiative." In addition to that, Ford Field will serve as "a location where election workers will deliver ballots and equipment after precincts close to be secured in case needed after Election Day." Lions personnel will also serves as election workers.

Detroit's three other professional sports teams will also be a part of the election efforts. Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons, "will serve as a safe, centralized training venue for more than 6,000 volunteer election workers over a several week period, in September and October." Then, Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers, "has been made available to host a ballot drop box, should the city need additional locations. In addition, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings will use their social media platforms to share educational information about voter registration, voting by mail, election day volunteer opportunities, and ballot completion", according to the SOS.

How the landscape has changed is nothing short of amazing, especially relating to the NFL. Some 35 years ago, quarterback Jim McMahon wore a headband supporting a Juvenile Diabetes effort, and faced fines and possible suspension. Just a week ago, players across the league, led by the Detroit Lions, decided on a work stoppage after the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and got unanimous support from the league.