Battle Creek Area School and Organization Closings

UPDATED - Tuesday, February 16, 2021- 6:46 AM

Schools listed alphabetically:

Tuesday:

Arbor Academy: Closed Tuesday

Athens Area Schools: Closed Tuesday, February 16th.

Battle Creek Area Catholic Schools: Closed Tuesday

Battle Creek Christian Early Learning Center: Closed Tuesday

Battle Creek Lakeview Schools: Closed Tuesday//No Child Care

Battle Creek Montessori Academy: Closed Tuesday

Battle Creek Public Schools: Closed Tuesday//BCPS / BCAMSC closed for students and staff.

Calhoun Area Career Center: Closed Tuesday//All CISD Facilities and Programs

Calhoun Christian School: Closed Tuesday

Calhoun Community High School: Closed Tuesday//Remote learning required.

Calhoun Intermediate School District: Closed Tuesday//All CISD Facilities and Programs

Charlotte Public Schools: Closed Tuesday//No LCC/CTE. Childcare and Aquatic Ctr Open.

Climax-Scotts Schools: Closed Tuesday//Closed on Tuesday. Daycare closed.

Coldwater Community Schools: Closed Tuesday//Kids Club Daycare opening at 10:00

Delton Kellogg Schools: Closed Tuesday//Panther Clubhouse will be open

Doris Klaussen Developmental Center: Closed Tuesday

Endeavor Charter Academy: Closed Tuesday/No in-person classes.

First Kids Learning Center: Closed Tuesday

Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools: Closed Tuesday//Daycare will be open.

Gull Lake Comm. Schools: Closed Tuesday//AACC CLOSED

Harper Creek Community Schools: Closed Tuesday//Before/After Care Closed

Homer Community Schools: Closed Tuesday

Mar Lee School: Closed Tuesday

Marshall Academy: Closed Tuesday

Marshall Public Schools: Closed Tuesday

Olivet Community Schools: Closed Monday//Childcare at FPE is also closed.

Pennfield Schools: Closed Tuesday

Tekonsha Community Schools: Closed Tuesday/Athletic Events Canceled

Stars and Stripes Learning Center: Closed Tuesday

Union City Community Schools: Closed Tuesday

Organizations/Businesses:

Calhoun County Government and Courts Closed Tuesday

Calhoun County Senior Transportation: Closed Tuesday

Chapel Hill United Methodist - Calhoun County: Closed Tuesday

Charitable Union: Delayed - opening at noon

Community Action Depot Office: Closed Tuesday

Senior Care Partners PACE-Battle Creek: Closed Staff Report Tuesday

Willard Public Library: Delayed //Opening at 12:00 p.m

If your school, business, or organization would like to have information announced on the radio or posted here online, e-mail your request to:

The 95.3 WBCK Newsroom at news@953wbck.com

Director of Content Tim Collins at tim.collins@townsquaremedia.com

Digital Editor mark.frankhouse@townsquaremedia.com

LATEST LOCAL CORONAVIRUS NEWS - CLICK HERE