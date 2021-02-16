Battle Creek Area School and Organization Closings
UPDATED - Tuesday, February 16, 2021- 6:46 AM
Schools listed alphabetically:
Tuesday:
Arbor Academy: Closed Tuesday
Athens Area Schools: Closed Tuesday, February 16th.
Battle Creek Area Catholic Schools: Closed Tuesday
Battle Creek Christian Early Learning Center: Closed Tuesday
Battle Creek Lakeview Schools: Closed Tuesday//No Child Care
Battle Creek Montessori Academy: Closed Tuesday
Battle Creek Public Schools: Closed Tuesday//BCPS / BCAMSC closed for students and staff.
Calhoun Area Career Center: Closed Tuesday//All CISD Facilities and Programs
Calhoun Christian School: Closed Tuesday
Calhoun Community High School: Closed Tuesday//Remote learning required.
Calhoun Intermediate School District: Closed Tuesday//All CISD Facilities and Programs
Charlotte Public Schools: Closed Tuesday//No LCC/CTE. Childcare and Aquatic Ctr Open.
Climax-Scotts Schools: Closed Tuesday//Closed on Tuesday. Daycare closed.
Coldwater Community Schools: Closed Tuesday//Kids Club Daycare opening at 10:00
Delton Kellogg Schools: Closed Tuesday//Panther Clubhouse will be open
Doris Klaussen Developmental Center: Closed Tuesday
Endeavor Charter Academy: Closed Tuesday/No in-person classes.
First Kids Learning Center: Closed Tuesday
Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools: Closed Tuesday//Daycare will be open.
Gull Lake Comm. Schools: Closed Tuesday//AACC CLOSED
Harper Creek Community Schools: Closed Tuesday//Before/After Care Closed
Homer Community Schools: Closed Tuesday
Mar Lee School: Closed Tuesday
Marshall Academy: Closed Tuesday
Marshall Public Schools: Closed Tuesday
Olivet Community Schools: Closed Monday//Childcare at FPE is also closed.
Pennfield Schools: Closed Tuesday
Tekonsha Community Schools: Closed Tuesday/Athletic Events Canceled
Stars and Stripes Learning Center: Closed Tuesday
Union City Community Schools: Closed Tuesday
Organizations/Businesses:
Calhoun County Government and Courts Closed Tuesday
Calhoun County Senior Transportation: Closed Tuesday
Chapel Hill United Methodist - Calhoun County: Closed Tuesday
Charitable Union: Delayed - opening at noon
Community Action Depot Office: Closed Tuesday
Senior Care Partners PACE-Battle Creek: Closed Staff Report Tuesday
Willard Public Library: Delayed //Opening at 12:00 p.m
If your school, business, or organization would like to have information announced on the radio or posted here online, e-mail your request to:
- The 95.3 WBCK Newsroom at news@953wbck.com
- Director of Content Tim Collins at tim.collins@townsquaremedia.com
- Digital Editor mark.frankhouse@townsquaremedia.com
LATEST LOCAL CORONAVIRUS NEWS - CLICK HERE