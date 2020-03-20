Battle Creek Unlimited Launches COVID-19 Resource Page

Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU) launched a resource page to assist with the dissemination of accurate information during the COVID-19 global pandemic crisis. Whether you are a business, a nonprofit organization, a company in need of space to support relief efforts, an employee working in Battle Creek, or a Battle Creek resident, battlecreekcovid-19.com is a landing page of pertinent information.

During this challenging time, BCU’s priority is our community. We are aware there is a lot of great information available, and we want to make it as easy as possible for our business community and neighbors to access it. BCU created the resource page battlecreekcovid-19.com to allow for the easy navigation of information in one centralized location.

This follows BCU’s announcement on Thursday, March 19, regarding the establishment of a $500,000 emergency loan fund designed to assist businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The loan fund guidelines and application are available at battlecreekcovid-19.com.

“It is our hope, by consolidating good information into a centralized location, it will help the entire Battle Creek community,” stated Joe Sobieralski, President & CEO of Battle Creek Unlimited. “It is our goal to keep you informed with the most relevant information that is helpful to our business community and neighbors.”

In this ever-changing environment, it is important that the community has easy access to good information. BCU will work diligently to update the page as information evolves.

This is our community, our home, and together we will weather this global pandemic. Our thoughts and hearts are with those most directly affected.