Pfizer Adding 250 More Jobs To Make Oral Covid Drug in Portage

Pfizer announced its new oral Covid-19 treatment, Paxlovid, will be manufactured in Portage, and the company will be investing $120 Million dollars and creating some 250 jobs to make that happen.

The investment will expand the production of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and registered starting materials (RSMs) used in the manufacture of nirmatrelvir, a novel main protease (Mpro) inhibitor originating in Pfizer’s laboratories, which will create more than 250 additional high-skilled jobs at Pfizer’s Kalamazoo site. This investment is another major step in Pfizer’s effort to bring more key biopharmaceutical manufacturing to the U.S., increasing Pfizer’s capability to produce and supply treatments and medicines for patients in the U.S. and around the world. - Pfizer

In the Pfizer release on Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said, “Pfizer’s $120 million expansion in Kalamazoo creating 250 good-paying jobs to support the manufacture of Paxlovid will build on Michigan’s economic momentum. Pfizer’s Kalamazoo facility also made some of the first doses of the vaccine, and now this proud Michigan company will play an even more critical role in the fight against COVID-19. By creating opportunities for Michiganders, Pfizer is helping us grow our economy, create good-paying jobs, and help families.”

In addition, Pfizer also plans to "expand its Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP) sterile injectable pharmaceutical production facility in Kalamazoo with a phase two investment. The expansion adds to the initial investment of $450 million in phase one to build a 400,000-square-foot production facility and further establishes Kalamazoo as one of the most technically advanced sterile injectable pharmaceutical production facilities in the world," according to the drugmaker.

