Battle Creek VA Expands Vaccinations to Veterans over 65

Battle Creek VA Medical Center (VAMC) will begin expanding COVID-19 vaccination to Veterans over 65 with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination is done by appointment. Veterans will be notified when appointments are available and they are eligible to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. More appointments will be available as the supply and allocations of the vaccine increase.

The Battle Creek VAMC will host COVID-19 Vaccine Tele-Town Halls on January 20 and January 21, 2021. There will be calls made to Veterans to participate or Veterans can call (855)274-1447 at the time of the Town Hall. January 20, 201 at 3:05 p.m. will focus on information about the Battle Creek VAMC and Wyoming, MI VA Outpatient Clinic. The Tele-Town Hall on January 21, 2021 at 12:05 p.m. will focus on information for Benton Harbor, Lansing, and Muskegon VA outpatient clinics.

Veteran Vaccine Info-VA Medical Center

The current vaccine stratification list is as follows:

Veterans 65+ years old

Dialysis patients

Chemotherapy patients

Organ transplant Veterans

Homeless Veteran Program participants

Inpatient Spinal Cord Center

Community Living Center

Residential Care Facility

Battle Creek VAMC employees, volunteers, and clinical students

Vaccinations are currently done by appointment based on the quantity of vaccine allocated to the Battle Creek VAMC. Our current allotment of vaccination has been scheduled. More appointments will be come available as supply and allocation of the vaccine increase. As additional appointments become available, the Battle Creek VAMC will notify Veterans when they are eligible to make an appointment.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on December 11, 2020, and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.

