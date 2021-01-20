Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Gizmo Of Calhoun County

Meet Gizmo a big beautiful boy hoping to find his own forever home.

Gizmo is a very sweet and rambunctious boy. At about 9-months-old this big fluffy guy still loves to play. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say it's not just his fluff, he really is a large cat.

Gizmo of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Gizmo is a total love bug once he has a chance to adjust to new surroundings. Due to his floof for days, he needs to go to a home that has experience with the type of regular grooming that he will need to be his handsome self.

Because this young guy still loves to play, a home with older children would be ideal. Like most kittens and young cats, Gizmo will sometimes nibble or scratch while playing. He would do well in a home with another cat but an older cat may not enjoy this young guy's shenanigans. Staff at HSSCM say they think he would possibly do well with a cat-friendly dog.

Would you like to make Gizmo a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member to your family but maybe big fluffy Gizmo is not the right fit? Click here to see other animals just like him waiting for their own forever home.

